Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,508 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $20.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,287.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,026.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

