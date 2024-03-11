Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 2,694 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $45,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 851,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

