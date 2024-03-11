Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,870 shares of company stock worth $6,748,276. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $134.40. 1,384,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.