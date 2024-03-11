Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $152,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.60. 1,604,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,430. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

