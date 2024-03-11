Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ON were worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $35,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONON traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,140,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

