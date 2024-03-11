Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,575. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

