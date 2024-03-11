Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,674 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.50. 1,113,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

