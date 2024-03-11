Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 377 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $561.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.29 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

