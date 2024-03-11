Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.47. The stock had a trading volume of 590,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

