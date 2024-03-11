Barclays Begins Coverage on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $742,472. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 680,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 238,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

