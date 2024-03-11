Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($11.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.80) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 840.20 ($10.66).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 646.15 ($8.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 650.96 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.08 ($8.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,037.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

