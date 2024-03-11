Beldex Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $271.72 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.27 or 0.05591654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.