Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.