BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

