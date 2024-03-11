Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $157.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

