Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.87 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.