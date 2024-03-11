Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RWL opened at $90.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.