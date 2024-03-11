Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 2.5 %

Public Storage stock opened at $293.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.