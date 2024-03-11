Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $119.38.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

