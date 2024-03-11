Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,864 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ IEP opened at $18.09 on Monday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.11%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.99%.

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.