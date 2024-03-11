Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $98.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.