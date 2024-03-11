Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 263,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,292 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

