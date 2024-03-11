Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

