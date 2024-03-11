Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.