Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Tyman Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 290 ($3.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Tyman has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.11).

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 7,368.42%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

