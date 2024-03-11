BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $57.30

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $55.77. BHP Group shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 515,937 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

