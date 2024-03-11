Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,894,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 6,641,962 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 373,911 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

