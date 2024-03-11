Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.99. The company has a market cap of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

