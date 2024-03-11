BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $901.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72,602.90 or 1.00011427 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,664.47310663 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,017,594.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

