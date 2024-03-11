Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $34.89 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and $310,671.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00123221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00039585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

