Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $99,339.24 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.55154022 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $123,563.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

