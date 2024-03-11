Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 8.6%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 1,787,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,967,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

