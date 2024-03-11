Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 8.6%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 1,787,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,967,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.