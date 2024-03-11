BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $722.79 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $722.79 million and $10.28 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00017455 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00024705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,241.49 or 1.00057809 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00183757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002086 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

