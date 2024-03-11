Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$45,250.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Group

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

