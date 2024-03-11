Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$45,250.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00.
Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.
Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
