Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

