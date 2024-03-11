BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 8.7%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 7,302,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,112,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 608,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.