BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,450 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,559,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,720,615.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 194,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

