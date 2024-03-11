BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $826.78. 219,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

