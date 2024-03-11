BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 17,047 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,830,351 shares in the company, valued at $408,676,022.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,266. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.