BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 17,047 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,830,351 shares in the company, valued at $408,676,022.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,266. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

