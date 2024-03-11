BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.48

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 179391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

