Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

