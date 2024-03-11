Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. 1,421,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,584,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $719.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,190 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $28,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

