Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.83

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.83 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 2211614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

Insider Activity at Block

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Block by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

