BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

ERO opened at C$22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

