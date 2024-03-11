Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,163 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,414. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

