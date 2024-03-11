Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$304.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

BYD opened at C$307.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$295.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.