Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

