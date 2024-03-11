Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 11,667 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. 122,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.