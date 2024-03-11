Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.