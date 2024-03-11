Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.09. 169,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.